The Meghan Trainor Side-By-Side Toilet Pooping Story

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

We finally have a visual.

Table of Contents

Welcome to yet another BuzzFeed post about the saga that is Meghan Trainor double toilet pooping with her husband.

Yes, pooping at the same time on CUSTOM side-by-side toilets.

And yes, we’re still talking about this a week later!

So, the back story: One of my favorite celeb facts is that Meghan Trainor is married to the kid from Sky Kids, Daryl Sabara.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The other fact I love to tell people is that Meghan Trainor’s fans are jokingly referred to as Potty Trainors.


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

So, this story about toilets and pooping next to her Spy Kids husband is, as a Potty Trainor, my new favorite thing.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Our story begins long long ago last week when Meghan revealed that she poops next to her boyfriend on their twinning toilets.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“We just got a new house and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

“We’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Miss Meghan wanted to clarify her toilet sitch.

She took to Twitter and said:

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi


Twitter: @Meghan_Trainor

OK, so it was ONLY once and it’s because THEY SOULMATES.

But, my friends, that’s not all.

In what feels like day 87 of talking about Meghan Trainor pooping, Meghan *finally* showed us what her toilets look like.

Meghan took to TikTok to give us a visual of said toilets:

While she herself is sitting on the shitter, Meghan pans over to the other matching toilet confirming that yes, they do in fact have two toilets.

And now we also know they got a lil’ Poo-Pourri on there too.

So, old friend, this better be the last time I hear about side-by-side toilets for the rest of my life.

Peace out Potty Trainors byeee.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR