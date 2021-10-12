The Meghan Trainor Side-By-Side Toilet Pooping Story

We finally have a visual.
Yes, pooping at the same time on CUSTOM side-by-side toilets.
And yes, we’re still talking about this a week later!
So, the back story: One of my favorite celeb facts is that Meghan Trainor is married to the kid from Sky Kids, Daryl Sabara.
The other fact I love to tell people is that Meghan Trainor’s fans are jokingly referred to as Potty Trainors.
So, this story about toilets and pooping next to her Spy Kids husband is, as a Potty Trainor, my new favorite thing.
Our story begins long long ago last week when Meghan revealed that she poops next to her boyfriend on their twinning toilets.
“We just got a new house and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”
“We’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”
Miss Meghan wanted to clarify her toilet sitch.
She took to Twitter and said:
OK, so it was ONLY once and it’s because THEY SOULMATES.
But, my friends, that’s not all.
In what feels like day 87 of talking about Meghan Trainor pooping, Meghan *finally* showed us what her toilets look like.
While she herself is sitting on the shitter, Meghan pans over to the other matching toilet confirming that yes, they do in fact have two toilets.
And now we also know they got a lil’ Poo-Pourri on there too.
So, old friend, this better be the last time I hear about side-by-side toilets for the rest of my life.
Peace out Potty Trainors byeee.
