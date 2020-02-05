The masked singer unmasks the flame

Cleveland rocks, you.
The masked singer He just unmasked the second singer of the third season, and the judges certainly didn't see him coming because they didn't even come to guess. It turns out that the Flame was none other than Drew Carey, who really loves Seattle, which is why many of his clues were about Seattle.
His song tonight was "It's not unusual," and hearing him sing without the mask, it's hard to remember a time when that voice didn't sound exactly, immediately like Drew Carey.
One of Carey's tracks was "spinning my wheels,quot;, which referred to his performance as host of The Price Is Right, and the playing cards were about him winning on the Celebrity Poker Tour. He was also "quick on his feet," which we assumed was a reference to his former job as host of the improvisation program. Anyway Whose line is this?
Carey himself explained that when he referred to the canyons, it was because he was in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator in a mortar squad.
He said he did the program because "it seemed very funny,quot; and felt like having fun.
Regular Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken jeongY Nicole Scherzinger they joined Overcome star Jason Biggs, who really did a real job with the tracks this week. I wasn't right about the Flame being Johnny Knoxville, but the effort he made was appreciated.
Keep up with all the contestants of season three below.
The robot: Lil Wayne
The first revelation of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many platinum records, but the clues were irrelevant. It's hard to confuse that voice.
The flame
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided that it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. Internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle of everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a flame in The new groove of the emperor…
The White tiger
White Tiger is not really a singer, at least based on his Vanilla Ice print and his Marky Mark print. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx supposed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from the state of New York, is a football champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
The turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and he took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks hamburgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award.
The panel guessed that Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband: Donnie Wahlberg (due to hamburgers), but the Internet seems absolutely certain that it is Jesse McCartney, He has several Teen Choice surfboards and was in the Dream Street boy band. Can you imagine if it is Zefron?
Miss Monster
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled to have to look and act in a certain way in public. In the second week, his clues made reference to royalty.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
The kangaroo
The kangaroo is hard! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She refers to her thugs and being a survivor.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and then found himself in an unfortunate focus, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn. Nor does it sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel's guesses.
The T-Rex
Elephant
Night Angel
The mouse
The rhinoceros
Bear
Kitty
The Cisne
The taco
The banana
The Frog
The astronaut
