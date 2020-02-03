The Masked Singer: The Best Season 3 Guesses

Fox
The masked singer He's totally back for the third round, and that means it's officially time for everyone to start those searches on Google.
Last night, we met the six singers who will compete during the first weeks of the season, and we even saw the unmasking of the biggest star the show has had to date. It turned out that Lil Wayne was under the Robot mask, and that revelation surprised the entire panel, including guest panelist Jamie Foxx, who had been guessing Steve-O earlier in the evening.
We also saw performances by White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Llama and obtained clues for each of them. There is a couple whose identity we feel quite safe, and a couple that has perplexed us not only to us, but to the majority of the Internet, as we might say.
Our only hope is that Lil Wayne's revelation has not only prepared us all for a season of disappointment since the others are unmasked.
While we have not yet seen performances by most singers, we have now seen all the costumes, including three new ones: T-Rex, Elephant and something called Night Angel.
It's as scary as it seems, and you can see it below!
Getty Images / Greg Gayne / FOX
The robot: Lil Wayne
The first revelation of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many platinum records, but the clues were irrelevant. It's hard to confuse that voice.
Fox
The White tiger
White Tiger is not really a singer, at least for his impression of Vanilla Ice. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England.
Guest panelist Jamie Foxx supposed Rob Gronkowski and he seemed incredibly safe. Gronk is from the state of New York, is a football champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
Fox
The turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and he took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks hamburgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award.
The panel guessed that Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband: Donnie Wahlberg (due to hamburgers), but the Internet seems absolutely certain that it is Jesse McCartney, He has several Teen Choice surfboards and was in the Dream Street boy band. Can you imagine if it is Zefron?
Fox
The flame
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided that it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. Internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle of everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a flame in The new groove of the emperor…
Fox
Miss Monster
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled to have to look and act in a certain way in public.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
Fox
The kangaroo
The kangaroo is hard! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She refers to her thugs and being a survivor.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and then found himself in an unfortunate focus, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn. Not even a little bit.
Fox
The T-Rex
Fox
Elephant
Fox
Night Angel
Fox
The mouse
Fox
The rhinoceros
Fox
Bear
Fox
Kitty
Fox
The Cisne
Fox
The taco
Fox
The banana
Fox
The Frog
Fox
The astronaut
The masked singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox