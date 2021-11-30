The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 First Look Trailer

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air,” reads the season 4 description from Amazon Prime Video. “Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her —creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”



Amazon Prime Video / Via youtube.com

In addition to Rachel and Alex, Mrs. Maisel‘s next season will feature lots of familiar faces, including Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby, while Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop will guest star.