The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 First Look Trailer

It’s the sixties, and Midge is over being someone else’s opening act.
The first teaser for Mrs. Maisel‘s fourth season dropped today, with its titular stand-up performer and her manager Susie Myerson (played by Alex Borstein) making plans for Midge’s comeback after her fallout with Shy Baldwin.
The trailer, set to an empowering tune from Gypsy, centers around a conversation between Midge and Susie which, naturally, takes place in a diner booth. It’s a new decade, and seemingly, a new era for Midge and her career.
“You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” Midge says. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want. That’s what Lenny would do!”
“That’s different. He’s Lenny Bruce,” Susie argues, to which Midge quickly replies, “Well then make me Lenny Bruce. Make me a headliner!”
Susie would like to know how she’s “supposed to do that” when booking Midge at all is a challenge. “I don’t know. You’re my manager. Manage me,” Midge tells her, before later exclaiming, “Let’s change the business.”
Elsewhere in the teaser, Midge can be seen deliberately overturning a serving platter at a classy event, kicking while being physically removed from a stage, enjoying an actual mic drop moment, and whacking a taxi cab with what looks like a large tree branch.
In that final scene, she’s wearing only a leotard.
“It’s 1960 and change is in the air,” reads the season 4 description from Amazon Prime Video. “Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her —creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”
Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.