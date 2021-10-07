The LYCRA Company Announces Success in Recent Patent Challenge and Trademark Infringement Cases

WILMINGTON, Del. — The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced wins related to its ongoing global efforts to protect its intellectual property (IP), including patents and trademarks, from infringement worldwide.

The LYCRA Company recently initiated several infringement suits related to its dual core and multi-core patents for denim against third parties in China. These third parties were selling fibers and goods The LYCRA Company deemed to infringe on LYCRA® brand patents.

The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has recently issued a formal decision in support of The LYCRA Company patents for two invalidity challenges. Subsequently, the Jiangsu Authority has informed The LYCRA Company that its patent has been upheld in both these cases.

“We are pleased with the outcome of these two cases with our patents being recognized and upheld by the Chinese authorities,” said Bridget Sciamanna, general counsel for The LYCRA Company. “Protecting our patents and trademarks is a key strategic priority for us in safeguarding the value of our global brands.”

Supporting Customers in Patent Infringement Actions

The LYCRA Company is proud to offer its customers and licensees unmatched support in patent challenges related to its products. In two recent cases, two licensees in Europe turned to The LYCRA Company for technical and legal assistance for their own patent litigation defenses related to the company’s dual core patents. This assistance helped bring about wins for the licensees against the challenger. The presiding court ruled the licensees were not infringing on the other company’s patent.

Fighting Trademark Infringement

As part of its ongoing effort to combat misuse and trademark infringement of its brands globally, The LYCRA Company actively searches online marketplaces to find listings for fabrics and garments that attempt to capitalize on its brands’ positive reputations to drive sales, despite its products not being used.

Only fabrics and garments that have been tested and certified by The LYCRA Company to confirm they contain its fibers and meet its brands’ performance standards are eligible to use its trademarks. Over the past 12 months, the company has successfully removed 2,400 website listings and over 800 social media profiles and posts that infringed on its trademarks.

One of the marketplace websites, a major ecommerce platform in China, immediately acted to correct or take down any listings by third party sellers with trademark infringement issues flagged by The LYCRA Company.

“When our brand names are used on inferior products, it not only damages the consumer’s perception of our brands, it can also diminish the value of a customer’s investment in our products,” said Julien Born, ceo of The LYCRA Company. “We have significantly invested in innovation, branding, and marketing for decades, so we will always fight to protect and defend our intellectual property to the fullest extent of the law.”