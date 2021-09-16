Home Entertainment The Lost Symbol Dan Brown Cast

The Lost Symbol Dan Brown Cast

No need to feel lost guessing where have you seen them.

Here are the people who are playing the different characters from the book:

1.

Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: Fear Street Part One: 1994Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, Designated Survivor, and Succession. 

2.

Valorie Curry as Katherine Solomon

3.

Eddie Izzard as Peter Solomon

5.

Sumalee Montano as Sato

6.

Rick Gonzalez as Nunez

7.

Sammi Rotibi as Agent Adamu

8.

Raoul Bhaneja as janitor

9.

Keenan Jolliff as Zachary Solomon


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: The Americans, The Get Down, Daredevil, Monsters and Men, and The Get Down

10.

Gia Sandhu as Charlotte Sojani

Have you started The Lost Symbol yet?

TV and Movies

