The Lost Symbol Dan Brown Cast

No need to feel lost guessing where have you seen them.
Here are the people who are playing the different characters from the book:
1.
Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon
2.
Valorie Curry as Katherine Solomon
3.
Eddie Izzard as Peter Solomon
5.
Sumalee Montano as Sato
6.
Rick Gonzalez as Nunez
7.
Sammi Rotibi as Agent Adamu
8.
Raoul Bhaneja as janitor
9.
Keenan Jolliff as Zachary Solomon
10.
Gia Sandhu as Charlotte Sojani
Have you started The Lost Symbol yet?
