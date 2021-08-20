The Kissing Booth 3 Cast Plays A Game Of Who’s Who

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Earlier this month, Netflix released the third and — cries — final installment of The Kissing Booth and tween girls everywhere closed the door on an epic saga:
So, to celebrate the epic conclusion, we were joined — via Zoom — by Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Meganne Young for a game of Who’s Who?
For example: Joey King is the one most likely to be caught napping between takes!
Joel Courtney is most like his character!
And *shocker* Trent Rowe — whose character is shy and nerdy — is actually a badass with a huge lion tattoo!
Want more of Joey, Joel, and Meganne? Well, you can catch them one last time in The Kissing Booth 3, now streaming on Netflix!
