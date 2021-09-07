The Internet Thinks Kiernan Shipka Is Dating BJ Novak

BJ is 42 and Kiernan is 21.
And you know BJ Novak — most likely from watching endless reruns of The Office.
Now, BJ is 42, and Kiernan is 21. And guess what? The internet seems to think that they’re dating.
They’ve been spotted out and about together quite a bit lately.
They’ve definitely been friends for a while. Photo evidence exists of BJ attending Kiernan’s 20th birthday party, and the two traded kind words on Twitter as far back as 2014.
What do you think? Should we Ship(ka) this?
