The International Chess Federation is first global sports association with its own NFT marketplace By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Digitalization keeps on coming to one of the oldest games in the world as FIDE, the International Chess Federation, announces its plans for a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace. The group said that the marketplace, which launches at the end of November, will be called ChessNFT.

FIDE is the first global sports federation to create its own NFT ecosystem and it does so ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021. The event is set to take place at the Expo 2020 Dubai from Nov. 24 to Dec. 16.