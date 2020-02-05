The influential Camila Coelho reveals a private battle with epilepsy

Camila Coelho It is opening.
The 31-year-old beauty and design influencer revealed in an interview with Persons who has epilepsy and was diagnosed when he was 9 years old.
When telling his first attack, Coelho shared: "I clearly remember this day. I was playing with a friend and suddenly I feel my hands close, my fingers, one by one."
"I told my friend, & # 39; my hands are closing! & # 39; and she said: & # 39; Stop joking, Camila. I don't believe you & # 39;", the Brazilian-born influencer continued . "Then I remember that I passed out. When I woke up I heard my mother say: & # 39; Camila, are you okay? Just talk to me & # 39;. I wanted to answer, but I couldn't."
Coelho, who has 8.6 million Instagram followers and 4.7 million YouTube subscribers, decided to share his story now because, as he said, he is "in a very happy place,quot; and wishes he had decided before.
Referring to her initial diagnosis as a child, Coelho said: "My mother told me: & # 39; Camila, you are a normal girl. You will live your normal life. There is nothing you cannot do & # 39;". At her mother's suggestion, she kept her attacks secret from the outside world. (The late Cameron Boyce also suffered epileptic seizures).
"It wasn't because I was embarrassed," Coelho said. "It was to protect me."
At first he was bothered by the diagnosis and the limitations that it entailed. As she revealed, "I felt different and I didn't accept it. Why do I have to take medicine every night? Why can't I drink?"
Finally, she made a private decision. "I didn't tell my mother, I didn't tell my doctor, I decided to stop taking the medicine," he shared. However, everything changed when he had a seizure in front of his high school classmates.
"It was the most terrible day of my life," he said of the day his classmates learned about his neurological disorder. "I felt guilty. I felt stupid. It's not like I really wanted to drink or party. It was just that little thing made me feel different."
That day ended up being a turning point in how he took care of himself. As Coelho said: "I learned something very important when I was 17. I have this medicine that can take away my seizures. I know that many people, even taking the medicine, still have it. And there are people in the world who have much more serious illnesses. So why do I complain? Since then, I've been grateful for my life every day. "
Now, the star has not had an attack since 2011, when his doctors ordered him to stop taking the medication. However, you may still have seizures, which is why you continue to set limits to protect your health.
"I could be there 24 hours a day because I love what I do," she said about her career as a content creator. "I say many,quot; No ".
As I progressed, "sometimes I need to cancel some things because I am afraid that something will happen. I cannot affect my health due to my professional career."
She credits her girlfriend and high school husband, Icaro Brenner, helping her to step back from her busy schedule when her health demands it.
You can watch Coelho's full interview at Persons and watch his first television interview on CBS this morning on the International Day of Epilepsy (February 10).
