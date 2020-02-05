The influential Camila Coelho reveals a private battle with epilepsy

Camila Coelho It is opening.

The 31-year-old beauty and design influencer revealed in an interview with Persons who has epilepsy and was diagnosed when he was 9 years old.

When telling his first attack, Coelho shared: "I clearly remember this day. I was playing with a friend and suddenly I feel my hands close, my fingers, one by one."

"I told my friend, & # 39; my hands are closing! & # 39; and she said: & # 39; Stop joking, Camila. I don't believe you & # 39;", the Brazilian-born influencer continued . "Then I remember that I passed out. When I woke up I heard my mother say: & # 39; Camila, are you okay? Just talk to me & # 39;. I wanted to answer, but I couldn't."

Coelho, who has 8.6 million Instagram followers and 4.7 million YouTube subscribers, decided to share his story now because, as he said, he is "in a very happy place,quot; and wishes he had decided before.