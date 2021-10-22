The I Know What You Did Last Summer Cast Plays Who’s Who

It’s spooky szn, y’all! Which means there’s no better time than now to have the cast of Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer (Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Sebastian Amoruso, and Ashley Moore) play a game of Who’s Who: Spooky Edition!

So, who’s the scream queen of the group? Who’s most likely to survive until the end of a horror movie? Who’s most likely to start a true crime podcast? Watch the video below to find out!

HOWEVER, because I’m nice, I’ll give you a few tidbits…like Madison Iseman — who plays twins Alison and Lennon — was voted most likely to go ALL out for Halloween:

Ashley: “Don’t you throw Halloween parties and dress up and stuff?” Madison: “I do that on normal days.”

Also, Brianne Tju — who plays Margot — is most likely to nail a scream queen moment™ on the first take BUT she’s also the most likely to survive until the end of a horror movie:

