The “House Of Gucci” Cast In Their First Major Roles

They all had to start somewhere.

It’s due in theaters on November 24, and fans already can’t get enough of the all-star cast made up of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino to name a few.


Fabio Lovino / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Curious how the actors got their big break? We’ve rounded up the cast’s first big roles before they made their way to House of Gucci. Check it out below:

Lady Gaga


Doug Hyun / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Gaga’s first major TV role was The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Now: She plays Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Adam Driver


CBS Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Adam’s first big roles was Al Cody in Inside Llewyn Davis.

Now: He plays Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci.

Salma Hayek


Rico Torres / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Salma’s earliest silver screen roles was Carolina in Desperado.

Now: She plays Pina Auriemma in House of Gucci.

Jared Leto


© ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection, Fabio Lovino / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Jared’s first recurring TV role was ’90s dreamboat Jordan Catalano in My So Called Life.

Now: He plays Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci.

Al Pacino


Mary Evans / Paramount Pictures / Ronald Grant / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Al truly made a mark on Hollywood when he played Michael in The Godfather.

Now: He plays Aldo Gucci in House of Gucci.

Jeremy Irons


© Fine Line Features / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: While Jeremy’s on-screen career dates back to 1971, he played Tom Crick in 1992’s Waterland.

Now: He plays Rodolfo Gucci in House of Gucci.

Jack Huston


© Weinstein Company / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Jack played Wulfric in Outlander.

Now: He plays Domenico De Sole in House of Gucci.

Camille Cottin


©Netflix / France 2 / Courtesy Everett Collection, © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Camille’s earlier roles was Andréa Martel in Call My Agent!

Now: She plays Paola Franchi in House of Gucci.

Who are you most excited to see in House of Gucci? Let us know in the comments!

