The Hospital Is Threatened — Video – Hollywood Life

Kit and Bell think they have a moment to relax in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident’ season 5 premiere, but they soon realize the hospital is in the midst of a ransomware attack.

The doctors at Chastain are going to be tested like never before in the fifth season. Bell stops by Kit’s office with coffee and food in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 21 premiere episode of The Resident season 5. He tells her that she skips breakfast way too often. “You’re too good to me,” she tells Bell.

As they sit down for a second, Kit reveals that Chastain is in the black for the first time ever. Bell says to not rub it in. Kit takes a moment to praise Bell for all his good work, including being Chastain’s new top-earner. Cain has left for Johns Hopkins.

Suddenly, they hear a funny noise coming from Kit’s phone. When she picks it up, things are going haywire. A masked figure on her TV screen says, “We’re controlling your systems. Soon we will send our demands.”

This mysterious group says they’re going to show their “power” and for Kit and Bell to “watch what crashes first.” Kit knows exactly what’s happening. “It’s a ransomware attack,” she says in the final moments of the preview.

The synopsis for the season 5 premiere reads: “An attack by cybercriminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable. Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad, and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship.”

The Resident returns for season 5 on September 21 at 8 p.m. Weeks before the premiere, it was revealed that Emily VanCamp, who plays Nic, will reportedly be leaving the show. The Resident season 5 stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Bruce Greenwood, and Jane Leeves.