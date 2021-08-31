The Hermitage’s NFT Sales Start on the Binance Marketplace By CoinQuora

The Hermitage’s NFT Sales Start on the Binance Marketplace



The Hermitage announced the start of NFT sales on the Binance NFT marketplace.

The sale begins on August 31 at 15:00 (Moscow time) and ends on September 7 at 15:00 (Moscow time).

In a press release, the State Hermitage Museum and the Binance NFT marketplace announced today the start of sales of tokenized works of art from limited digital art.

Based on the press release, the auction begins on August 31 at 15:00 (Moscow time). Plus, it says that it ends on September 7 at 15:00 (Moscow time). The collection is designed based on images of objects. More so, these are from the museum as part of the project “Your token is kept in the Hermitage”.

As per the reports, the starting price for each piece is $ 10,000 BUSD. Besides, the series comprises digital copies of paintings like …

