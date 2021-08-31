The Hermitage’s NFT Sales Start on the Binance Marketplace By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
The Hermitage’s NFT Sales Start on the Binance Marketplace
  • The Hermitage announced the start of NFT sales on the Binance NFT marketplace.
  • The sale begins on August 31 at 15:00 (Moscow time) and ends on September 7 at 15:00 (Moscow time).

The Hermitage announced the start of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sales on the Binance NFT marketplace.

In a press release, the State Hermitage Museum and the Binance NFT marketplace announced today the start of sales of tokenized works of art from limited digital art.

Based on the press release, the auction begins on August 31 at 15:00 (Moscow time). Plus, it says that it ends on September 7 at 15:00 (Moscow time). The collection is designed based on images of objects. More so, these are from the museum as part of the project “Your token is kept in the Hermitage”.

As per the reports, the starting price for each piece is $ 10,000 BUSD. Besides, the series comprises digital copies of paintings like …

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR