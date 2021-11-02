The Great Copper Squeeze Isn’t Over Yet

While the global energy crisis keeps throttling metals supplies, headwinds to China’s growth are building due to the power crisis, real-estate deleveraging and coronavirus outbreaks. That’s stoking concerns about the strength of the broader rally in commodities that pushed a Bloomberg gauge of raw materials and the London Metal Exchange’s index to record highs last month.

(Bloomberg) — Aluminum and copper fell as base metals resumed their retreat from a record high amid concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and elevated inflation.

The overall market sentiment soured as traders awaited key central bank decisions amid concerns about elevated inflation. The dollar was little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, where an announcement is expected about plans to taper its massive bond-purchase program.

Metals markets were whipsawed last month as investors weighed the impact of China’s energy crisis on both supply and demand. Aluminum — the most power-intensive metal to produce — climbed to a 13-year high, before wiping out gains as coal costs plunged on Beijing’s plan to ease an electricity shortage.

Energy-intensive industries, including aluminum smelting, have been required to ration production in provinces including Shanxi and Guizhou during the winter heating season, China Industrial Futures Co. said in a note on Tuesday.

Aluminum fell 0.6% to $2,703.50 a ton by 8:10 a.m. on the LME, reversing earlier gains of as much as 1%. Nickel fell 1.3% to $19,445 a ton and copper dropped 1% to $9,455.50 a ton.

