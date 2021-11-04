The Giving Block launches 15 new funds to direct crypto donations by cause By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency charity platform The Giving Block has announced the launch of 15 new ‘Cause Funds’ to better direct donations to charities with similar goals and missions.
The Giving Block was established to facilitate cryptocurrency donations to over 700 nonprofits around the world including Save the Children, Malala Fund and World Vision.
