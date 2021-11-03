The Gap Band’s Ronnie Wilson Passes Away At 73 

Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the legendary Ronnie Wilson. He is one of the founding members of the legendary group The Gap Band, and also the brother of Charlie Wilson and Robert Wilson.

According to TMZ, Ronnie’s wife Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed his passing and said that he passed earlier Tuesday at their home in Tulsa, OK. She said that Ronnie, unfortunately, suffered from a stroke last week, and as a result, he ended up in a semi-coma that he never recovered from. He reportedly suffered from multiple strokes throughout the years.

Ronnie, along with his brothers Charlie and Robert formed the legendary group, The Gap Band, back in 1974 and gave us an endless amount of hits such as “Outstanding,” “Yearning For Your Love,” “Early in the Morning,” and many others.

Linda shared the news of Ronnie’s passing on Facebook as well and said, “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01 am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing. Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!”

Robert Wilson passed away back in 2010 at the age of 53 after suffering from a heart attack.

At the moment, Charlie Wilson has not spoken out publicly about his brother’s passing.

R.I.P Ronnie Wilson!

