The Game Says He Has Not Gotten His Flowers From The Industry 

We live in a society where many of our peers and admirers often take the time to acknowledge our work over time and give us the credit for our contributions. However, one person who feels they have not received the acknowledgments they are deserving of is The Game.

On Monday, the rapper took to Twitter to express that he feels like he has not received his flowers from the industry. He said, “I never got my flowers from the industry cause [I] wouldn’t be a puppet for the dollar bill #ThugLife.”

He continued to tweet, “You know how many of your favorite WEST COAST artists I hand a hand in putting on???? Just being a good n*gga…Was offered finders fees, could’ve signed n*ggas …etc. I just wanted to see n*ggas from my side win.”

“Ask Dr. Dre…Ask Top Dawg, ask n*ggas…I been solid for n*ggas since 2003 in this sh*t. The definition of ‘GOOD LOOKIN,’” he ended.

The Game dropped his debut mixtape in 2002, and then signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath label the following year and dropped his debut studio album “The Documentary” in 2005. Throughout his career he would follow up with other album such as “Doctor’s Advocate,” “LAX,” “The R.E.D. Album,” and more.

He has been associated with many other artists within the industry, and expanded his brand past music and joined other industries such as film, television and fashion.

