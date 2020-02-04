The future rapper sues alleged baby Mama Eliza Reign for emotional distress!

Rapper Future is desperately trying to silence his supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign, and has filed a lawsuit against her to keep her from speaking.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Future is suing Eliza for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

Eliza has been talking a lot about the Future in her social networks and in interviews, and according to the rapper, her actions "constitute a shameful and outrageous invasion,quot; of her rights to privacy.

Future accuses Eliza of disregarding human dignity and "only worries about increasing her popularity in an attempt to get to fame and obtain economic gains from there based on her private sexual consensual relationship,quot; with him. He says she spilled tea on her acting in bed.

A few weeks ago, Eliza sat down with Rah Ali for OnSite, where she said her room's performance was "good enough to survive."

Eliza claims that her daughter is begotten by Future, but the rapper refuses to have a DNA test to prove that he is not the father of his son.

Future is asking the court to hit Eliza with a court order that prohibits her from talking about him, as well as unspecified damage to her alleged baby.