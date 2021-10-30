The future of longevity lies with digital currency visionaries By Cointelegraph





The promise of a longer and healthier life has dominated both cultural and medical discourse for centuries. From the first accounts of Nicolas Flamel’s philosopher’s stone granting immortality to the latest superfood that promised to reverse aging, we are captivated by the idea of a longer and more vibrant life. Encouragingly, the longevity sector has proven that a longer and healthier lifespan isn’t just a magazine headline — it is an attainable reality. Humans will not only live longer but will have more active, healthy and engaged years on this Earth. Research units from all over the world are making discoveries every day. Medical advancements, fueled by intensive research and experimentation, are changing how scientists, doctors and even cultural commentators think about how long and how well we can live. We are, indeed, now in the era of longevity.

What is driving these incredible breakthroughs? Pure creativity and innovation. The advent of artificial intelligence, genetic engineering and a renewed interest in public health stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are catalyzing discoveries at an unprecedented rate. To maximize the impact of these researchers, the future of innovation will need to be collaborative and cooperative. It will take a village to make longevity understandable and accessible to medical professionals and average individuals alike.

Garri Zmudze is a managing partner at LongeVC, a Switzerland and Cyprus-based venture capital firm accelerating innovative startups in biotech and longevity. He is a seasoned business expert and angel investor with several successful exits across biotech and tech companies. He is a long-time supporter and investor in biotech companies including Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity and Basepaws.

