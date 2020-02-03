The future demands the alleged baby Mama Eliza Reign for defamation and invasion of privacy

Roommates, this is too much! The saga between Future and her supposed sixth baby mom, Eliza Reign keep going

According to TMZ, Future is tired of her supposed baby mom Eliza Reign He has decided to sue her.

%MINIFYHTML81cd7b7d1a6720189107dc06242093a111% %MINIFYHTML81cd7b7d1a6720189107dc06242093a112%

"According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Future claims that Eliza shares intimate data about him from his private sexual relationship to to gain influence and squeeze money. "

While Future does not confirm or deny if she is the father of Eliza's daughter (no DNA tests have been performed), she admits that they had a relationship for two years between 2016-2018.

The Grammy Award winner also states that if he had known she would kiss and tell her that the rapper would never date her.

In addition, in the documents, the rapper "Mask Off,quot; alleges that Eliza gave a very vivid description of her genitals in the Rah Ali podcast on the site.

The 36-year-old woman also states that she is spreading lies about him on social media, claiming that she tried to kill her for not aborting and is damaging her brand.

The Haitian model gave birth to the child in question in May 2019. Since then, there have been several social media posts by Eliza and Future requesting a mental evaluation, for his old boo ..

More recently, Eliza reminded us that I was not pressured about Lori Harvey day trip to Jamaica with Future.

In a series of publications, Eliza wrote:

"And you can stop with him." She's pressured on Jamaica. "I'm not tripping over that. I was told that man is going to get married. I just want him to do his children well. ALL OF THEM. Now go see someone who I care. I mean he told me that everyone would be on his side no matter what he does. This statement was after Reign was born. "

Future also has another supposed baby mom, Cindy Parker. She and Eliza seem to be creating a bond, as the two Facetimed most recently introduced themselves to introduce their children, Reign Wilburn and Legend Wilburn.

The rapper also shares a 1-year-old son, Hendrix, with Joie Chavis, who also has a daughter, Shai Moss, with Bow Wow. He also shares a son, Future Wilburn, with Ciara from a previous relationship.

Future is currently living his best life, dating Lori Harvey, 23.

Roommates, we will keep you informed about the latest saga because, ooohhhwwweee!, This is definitely a lot.