The Fugees Reunite For ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour This Fall

Fall is just around the corner, and what better way to bring in the new season than with the soothing sounds of Fugees. Yes, you read that right, Roomies. The legendary group comprised of LaurynHill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel will be going on tour together for the first time in 25 years.

The group announced Tuesday morning they will be going on a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album ‘The Score’. The 12-city tour is set to kick off Wednesday, September 22nd at an undisclosed location in New York. The rest of the tour will continue on November 2 in Chicago, and hit various cities across the U.S. before conceding in Nigeria and Ghana.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Lauryn Hill said in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean expressed his gratefulness to be able to hit the stage with his group mates after such a long hiatus.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” he said. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

Wed, Sept 22 — NYC, TBD

Tues, Nov 2 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – TBD

