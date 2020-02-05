The former stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were expelled from television for 1 year!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

The stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvason, and Tamra Juge may already be planning the next move after their exits from the Bravo program, but thanks to a clause in the contract with the television network, they cannot be on television. for another year

"Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-competition clause in their contracts," a source told Radar Online, adding that "they will have to obtain special permission to film any other television program for next year."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here