The former stars of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were expelled from television for 1 year!

The stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvason, and Tamra Juge may already be planning the next move after their exits from the Bravo program, but thanks to a clause in the contract with the television network, they cannot be on television. for another year

"Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-competition clause in their contracts," a source told Radar Online, adding that "they will have to obtain special permission to film any other television program for next year."

Vicki announced his departure from the program after Bravo told him he could return, but only as a friend of the program. Vicki had previously stated that he would only return to the franchise as a complete housewife.

Tamra announced his departure only one day later. Tamra was reportedly offered only $ 20,000 for each of his three episodes for season 15, compared to his usual salary of $ 900,000 RHOC.