The Flash has a new enthusiasm for life after that crossover

The crisis is over and now it is time for things to return to normal The flash. Something like.
The end of Arroverse's last crossover made things normal and then nothing normal when Oliver Queen died and restarted the multiverse into a single Earth-Prime. All superheroes now exist together, which is a very good idea unless you think about it too much. Spoiler alert: some of Team Flash members are thinking it extremely hard.
The flash He returns tonight for his first post-crisis episode, which takes place after Oliver's funeral but before Diggle (David Ramsey) and his family headed to Metropolis (and before Diggle got that mysterious green box). Diggle makes a trip to Central City to "serve as a conduit," as Ramsey described, "a way to grieve, but there is also a case, there is something to solve."
The team is definitely fighting after recent events, some more than others, and we talk to showrunner Eric Wallace on how they are dealing with the consequences of the crisis and what will come during the rest of the season, especially now that everyone has survived what they were sure they were not going to survive. Iris and Barry had basically planned to say goodbye forever, and now they don't have to, a great thing, but a little strange at the same time.
"Now that they are not in crisis mode, things can calm down a bit and they can have a life once again," Wallace told us. "And I think that going through near death experiences, which is what Barry and Iris and the whole gang did, gives you a new enthusiasm for life, a new appreciation for life, so it allows some fun I came back because you know, the first half … there are some heavy and heavy moments going on there. And I like to cry, and we love to make people cry, and it's not like there won't be crying in the second half, but not so much. "
Wallace says there are "different interests at stake,quot; now that the crisis is over.
"It is a new world and say: what world am I in, let me explore it and what surprises await me?" he says. "Some of the surprises are good. Some are very funny, and then some are so shocking that it's amazing. We received a great commotion at the end of our first episode, and I'm very curious to see what the audience is going to think."
(And big surprise is correct. We let out a little scream).
The new world is going to hit Cisco particularly hard, since its own powers were extremely connected to the multiverse. Wallace says the changes "will make him question his entire existence, all his place in life."
He has a "great trip,quot; to follow for the rest of the season because of how connected he is to the multiverse.
"He's going to mess with him big time, and he's going to send him … he's going to take a little walk, a stay, a trip to discover his place in this new world. And I think of all the members of the Flash Team, Cisco will take it harder and will have to do the greatest soul search, specifically him and Barry. "
Soon this season, Wallace says there are two participants who will address the issue of making sure the program does not erase six seasons of history with all the new stories that Earth-Prime has created.
"We have a guest star that I will not reveal who is a guest villain of The Flash's past, of the first season, whom we have not seen in a long time, and that person appears different, but we do not know at the beginning, so we make mistakes in Team Flash, "says Wallace. "It leads us to a great story when this person from the past returns. It allows us to understand what it really means to live in a world that you thought you knew and that you no longer know."
That story plays an important role in what Wallace says is the theme of the second half of the season: "You can make many mistakes if you don't keep an open mind."
The first lap episode becomes a little fun with this new enthusiasm for the life that Team Flash has, especially since Cisco is falling apart for changes, and Wallace refers to the much lighter tone of the show in the first season when he describes it . But when we ask if the program in general is returning to its clearest roots, Wallace says it is "right in the middle."
"I think the program is growing a little. It was in his childhood in the first five seasons, and it got a little dark, but the program now … Barry Allen is not the same person he was when he was first hit by a lightning in the pilot, "he says. "It has grown, so the stories you have experienced feel like stories that are a bit more adult, so sometimes they are fun, some fun things come up, sometimes they are absurd, but still they are always going to have a little more … I'm not going to say nervous. People throw that term away and use it too much, but if the first six and a half seasons were the show's early childhood, we're definitely in the show's teens, now on our way to an older adult. "
"Then there will be more intense issues, but without losing humor, because that is a registered trademark of the program," he continued. "Ralph and Cisco and even some Nash Wells, are doing some pretty fun things this season. In addition to some of our guest villains from the past returning, or sometimes returning in new and different ways, it allows both humor and opportunities to comment on this new post-crisis world. "
The flash It is also taking on a new role as the longest-running Arrowverse show, now that Arrow He said goodbye. Wallace says that responsibility was something that was discussed a lot in the writers' room.
"I told my writers that it is our turn now, you know what I mean? We take it very seriously. We want to honor the legacy Arrow created for us during these eight seasons, and it is very important. It is a great responsibility. to be the mother ship now, so to speak. But what that means is that we must be as creative and bold and as experimental (as they were) in their early seasons. "
Wallace says he returns to seasons one and two of Arrow and see how they expanded their world, and feel The flash Now you can do that.
"So, that's what we're going to do, it's try to expand the Arrowverse as much as we can, from a perspective of whatever we do now, it's something that reaches us all. It's something we take very seriously, and it's very exciting challenge, and I think it has created some of the biggest surprises you'll see. "
One of those surprises includes Keiynan Lonsdale's return as Wally West / Kid Flash, and apparently Wally is doing extremely well in an episode that Wallace says is "extremely intense."
"We filmed that episode. It's phenomenal, I'm just going to post it. You will see a growth and a change in Kid Flash that I think has taken a long time to arrive, that Keiynan and I … We just laughed at that. We're like, this it's fantastic, they took our shackles, we can do things with this character that we couldn't do before, how amazing is this? "
And that is not only limited to Kid Flash.
"That is a perfect example of how we approach characters, emotions and stories," says Wallace. "Hey, we can do things differently now because the crisis changed everything. There is almost a new story in everything, so what does that mean?"
The flash Start solving it tonight at 8 p.m. in The CW.