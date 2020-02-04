The Flash has a new enthusiasm for life after that crossover

The crisis is over and now it is time for things to return to normal The flash. Something like.

The end of Arroverse's last crossover made things normal and then nothing normal when Oliver Queen died and restarted the multiverse into a single Earth-Prime. All superheroes now exist together, which is a very good idea unless you think about it too much. Spoiler alert: some of Team Flash members are thinking it extremely hard.

The flash He returns tonight for his first post-crisis episode, which takes place after Oliver's funeral but before Diggle (David Ramsey) and his family headed to Metropolis (and before Diggle got that mysterious green box). Diggle makes a trip to Central City to "serve as a conduit," as Ramsey described, "a way to grieve, but there is also a case, there is something to solve."

The team is definitely fighting after recent events, some more than others, and we talk to showrunner Eric Wallace on how they are dealing with the consequences of the crisis and what will come during the rest of the season, especially now that everyone has survived what they were sure they were not going to survive. Iris and Barry had basically planned to say goodbye forever, and now they don't have to, a great thing, but a little strange at the same time.