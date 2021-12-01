The First U.S. Case Of The Omicron Coronavirus Variant Has Been Identified In California 

The news of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been making its rounds as officials have been preparing folks with anticipation that the virus would soon make its way to the United States. It didn’t take too long before a case was detected on American soil.

According to CNN, the first cast of the omicron variant was detected in California. During a news briefing at the White House, Dr. Fauci shared details about the case and said that the individual who has been infected traveled from South Africa on November 22nd and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29th.

He continued to state that the person who is infected with the virus is fully vaccinated and is experiencing “mild symptoms, which are improving at this point.” The person is currently in quarantine, and those who have come in close contact with the individual have tested negative for the virus so far.

The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case through genomic sequencing conducted at the University of California at San Francisco.

As previously reported, earlier this week, President Biden addressed the nation about the omicron variant and said, “First, this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. We have the best vaccine in the world. The best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed. Not chaos and confusion.”

The variant was first identified by a scientific team in Southern Africa. It was first detected in Botswana, and cases have been reported elsewhere in South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and Canada.

