Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
The First Trailer For Euphoria Season 2 Has Arrived - Up News Info
Home Entertainment The First Trailer For Euphoria Season 2 Has Arrived
Entertainment

The First Trailer For Euphoria Season 2 Has Arrived

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Euphoria returns in January.

Table of Contents

We’ve spent two years waiting patiently for Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and the rest of the Euphoria cast to make their imminent return to television. Well, the comeback is officially happening soon, and it’s going to look a bit like this.

Yeah. Zendaya — whose portrayal of Rue in the show’s first season led her to become the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series — shared the earliest details about Euphoria Season 2 on Instagram yesterday, alongside the first official teaser.


@euphoriaHBO / Via Twitter: @euphoriaHBO

The show’s official Twitter account shared the second season’s new trailer and upcoming premiere date as well.

Those who watched season one will not be surprised to learn Euphoria‘s second installment is already shaping up to be an extremely chaotic emotional roller coaster.

The brief teaser opens with Rue, alone in her bedroom and singing along to “Call Me Irresponsible” by Frank Sinatra.

She emphatically serenades a pillow before tossing it into the air and making a huge mess of her belongings.

There’s some kick-lining through the hallway of her house as well.

“But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away.”

Season two will pick up as Rue relapses in the aftermath of her breakup with Hunter’s character, Jules, who also appears intermittently throughout the trailer.

Most of the first season’s main cast will be returning, too, including Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King.


HBO Max / Via youtube.com

There will also be a few new faces added to the Euphoria cast, like Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

HBO’s teaser doesn’t give much away as to what we can expect come January 9, but you’d better believe I’ll be tuning in to find out.

What do you think of the teaser? Will you be watching Euphoria Season 2?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

12 People Have Finally Been Charged In Connection...

‘Harry Potter’ Quiz Show Producers On How Helen...

Jessica Alba’s Bikini In Cabo For Family Vacation...

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Champagne Problems’ Over ‘evermore’s Grammy...

Mark-Paul Gosselaar And Tiffani Thiessen SBTB Interview

Everything To Know About Keely Shaye Smith –...

25 Celebrities Who Have Spoken About Being Pansexual

Sophie Turner Roasts Joe Jonas And Jonas Brothers...

19 King Richard Side By Sides Of Cast...

Rebel Wilson’s Plunging Purple Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt...

Leave a Comment