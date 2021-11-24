The First Trailer For Euphoria Season 2 Has Arrived

Euphoria returns in January.
Yeah. Zendaya — whose portrayal of Rue in the show’s first season led her to become the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series — shared the earliest details about Euphoria Season 2 on Instagram yesterday, alongside the first official teaser.
Those who watched season one will not be surprised to learn Euphoria‘s second installment is already shaping up to be an extremely chaotic emotional roller coaster.
The brief teaser opens with Rue, alone in her bedroom and singing along to “Call Me Irresponsible” by Frank Sinatra.
She emphatically serenades a pillow before tossing it into the air and making a huge mess of her belongings.
There’s some kick-lining through the hallway of her house as well.
“But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away.”
Season two will pick up as Rue relapses in the aftermath of her breakup with Hunter’s character, Jules, who also appears intermittently throughout the trailer.
Most of the first season’s main cast will be returning, too, including Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King.
HBO’s teaser doesn’t give much away as to what we can expect come January 9, but you’d better believe I’ll be tuning in to find out.
What do you think of the teaser? Will you be watching Euphoria Season 2?