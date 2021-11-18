The First Trailer For Emily In Paris Season 2 Is Here

The Gabriel saga continues.
Netflix dropped its first trailer for the comedy-drama’s next season today. It sees the return of with Lily Collins’ Emily plus main cast members that fans will remember from last year, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat.
Most of the teaser centers around Emily’s latest thoughts on Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo), who was the complicated object of her character’s affection during season one.
“When I went to go say goodbye to Gabriel, it turned into the most incredible night of sex that I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Emily tells her friend, Mindy, as today’s preview begins.
“Get it, girl!” Mindy offers, which Emily replies, “No!” since Gabriel only very recently split with her other BFF Camille.
“I used to be so decisive, and ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic and dramatic and complicated,” she later narrates.
It looks like this season will also feature at least one new date for Emily. “You’ve got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish,” her boss advises. “But while you’re here, fall in love.”
Emily in Paris returns Dec. 22 on Netflix. Will you be watching?