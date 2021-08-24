The Fifth & Final Season Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Confirmed To Premiere In October

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, we all knew the time was coming, but a premiere date for HBO’s hit series “Insecure” has finally been announced, causing fans to emotionally prepare themselves to say goodbye. If you needed something to add to your list of TV-watching this fall, look no further because “Insecure” is officially on its way back this October.

In a post on social media, HBO formally broke the news that the Issa Rae-starring series “Insecure” will premiere its fifth and final season in October. The post featured a photo of an eaten cake with “Insecure Season 5” on it and a caption that read, “The wait is almost over. The final season. October.”

As we previously reported, in a statement addressing that the fifth season would mark the series finale, Issa Rae had this to say:

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Now that all the filming has been completed, the fifth and final season of “Insecure” is now just weeks away after a very long wait. In addition to Issa, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales, are all slated to return when the show airs its season premiere.

