Earlier this week, a new warning about hand sanitizers containing cancer-causing ingredients was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced that it found “unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants” as it relates to certain scent-free hand sanitizer products.

According to reports, it is believed that “Benzene and acetaldehyde may cause certain types of cancer in humans,” The FDA also said that irritation of the upper respiratory tract, skin, and eyes could be caused by Acetal.

The news release also stated that “while the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, FDA recommends consumers do not use products contaminated with unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal.”

Officials said the hand sanitizers in question are labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.” The FDA said it tried contacting artnaturals regarding the hand sanitizers multiple times, but they had not heard back by Monday.

This comes as people rely heavily on hand sanitizer since COVID impacted us all over the world.

Since then, authorities have created a list of “potentially dangerous hand sanitizers,” according to FOX 11. So far, the list includes 260 products and is expected to grow as more hand sanitizers test positive for harmful chemicals.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the public should use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethanol.

When using soap and water, it’s encouraged to wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Roomies, what do you think of this?

The post The FDA Issues Warning Against Hand Sanitizers That Contain Cancer-Causing Ingredients appeared first on The Shade Room.