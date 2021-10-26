The FCA Registers Crypterium to Offer Its Crypto Services in UK By CoinQuora

The FCA Registers Crypterium to Offer Its Crypto Services in UK



The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registers Crypterium.

This will allow Crypterium to provide its crypto wallet and trading activities to citizens and companies in the UK.

Surprisingly, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has registered Crypterium to provide its crypto services to citizens and companies in the country.

In place of a few tech firms that applied, Crypterium happens to be the only first fintech provider to have obtained the registration, while others are still nagging the FCA. This achievement represents a sweet treat for Crypterium to increase its crypto momentum mainly in the UK.

Moreover, following the UK’s anti-money laundering (AML) rules, Crypterium will operate under “certain crypto asset activities.” Also, this registration further allows Crypterium to offer its crypto wallet services, digital assets trading, and payment services to everybody in the UK.

On a technical note, the authority approved the Crypterium’s registration to meet upcoming Brexit measures, according to the report. In essence, this then allows Crypterium to bring the same level of its crypto functionality to the UK.

At the moment, Crypterium’s wallet application can now be found in over 170 countries which have garnered more than 400,000 clients since its inception.

Crypterium CEO Steven Parker said,

Becoming an FCA-registered firm is a fantastic opportunity. From now on, interested parties will view Crypterium in a new light, a company that puts user security and accessibility first. Not only do we provide an excellent set of services, but now we can show that these are done with full compliance of some of the toughest assessment criteria.

So far, this milestone has granted Crypterium the opportunity to join lots of companies that have already registered. To name a few of them, the already registered companies include Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange Gemini, CoinJar, Ziglu, and others.

