The Famous ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ Home Listed For Sale At $3.25M

Just in time for Halloween, the home where Freddie Krueger terrorized his victims just hit the market for $3.5 million, Los Angeles Times reports.

Though fictionally known as 1428 Elm St. located in Ohio, the house is actually in Los Angeles, CA. With 3-bedrooms, 3 ½-bath, offers can be made on the home up until midnight on Halloween.

As you know, the home belonged to Kreuger while filming, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

This is the first time the house has been on the market since 2013, when filmmaker Lorene Scafaria purchased the home for $2.1 million.

“The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” real estate agent Learka Bosnak expressed to the Los Angeles Times.

If the house is out of your budget, no worries. You’ll be able to stop by during Halloween for a tour.

“We all missed Halloween last year because of the pandemic, so this year is the Halloween comeback tour,” Bosnak told the outlet. “We have to celebrate.”

If you’re a fan of the original.movie, you may remember the 1984 box office hit grossed $57 million worldwide.It was also said to be one of the greatest horror films of all time.

According to wegotthiscovered,com, there are a total of 10 movies that Freddie Kreuger appeared in.

“Since the character’s inception in 1984, there have been nine films in the Nightmare on Elm Street universe in which Freddy has appeared, but the character also appeared in the horror spoof film Stan Helsing making taking the tally of films to 10.”

