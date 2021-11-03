The “Eternals” Cast In Their First Major Roles VS Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

They all had to start somewhere.

We’re only days away from the release of Eternals, and fans already can’t get enough of the all-star cast.


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek are just a few of the familiar faces that’ll be featured when the highly anticipated film hits theaters this weekend.


© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you’re curious how the stars got their big breaks before officially joining the MCU, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at your favorite actors in their first big on-screen roles compared to now.

Gemma Chan


Des Willie / © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection, Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Gemma’s first major TV roles was Mia / Anita in Humans.

Now: She plays Sersi in Eternals.

Richard Madden


HBO, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Richard made a name for himself as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones.

Now: He plays Ikaris in Eternals.

Angelina Jolie


MGM / © United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios /Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Angelina’s first major movie role was Kate in Hackers.

Now: She plays Thena in Eternals.

Salma Hayek


Rico Torres / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Salma made one of her first silver screen appearances as Carolina in Desperado.

Now: She plays Ajak in Eternals.

Kit Harington


HBO, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Kit is another GOT alum and got his major start as Jon Snow.

Now: He plays Dane Whitman in Eternals.

Kumail Nanjiani


Darren Michaels / © TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection, Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Kumail played Pindar Singh in Franklin & Bash.

Now: He plays Kingo in Eternals.

Don Lee


© Well Go USA Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios /Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Don’s notable major roles was Sang-hwa in Train to Busan.

Now: He plays Gilgamesh in Eternals.

Lauren Ridloff


© Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection, Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Lauren’s first major film roles was Diane in Sound of Metal.

Now: She plays Makkari in Eternals.

Lia McHugh


Ali Goldstein / © Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Lia’s first recurring TV role was Jessica Nolan in American Woman.

Now: She plays Sprite in Eternals.

Brian Tyree Henry


Guy D’Alema / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: Brian landed one of his first recurring TV roles as Alfred “Paper Boy” Miles in Atlanta.

Now: He plays Phastos in Eternals.

Barry Keoghan


Govinda Van Maele / © Wildcard Distribution / Courtesy Everett Collection, Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then: One of Barry’s earlier roles was Joe in Mammal.

Now: He plays Druig in Eternals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR