The Empire Strikes Back By Cointelegraph

The new episode of crypto regulation: The Empire Strikes Back

The latest news has left the decentralized finance community in a collective fetal position. Responding to the threat of increased regulatory oversight, leading decentralized exchange Uniswap recently restricted the trading of certain tokens. Earlier in July, Dan M. Berkovitz, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said that DeFi derivatives platforms might contravene the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA): Most worrisome of all is the initial version of the United States Senate’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which would create impossible tax compliance requirements for crypto firms. Mark Lurie is the CEO of Shipyard Software Inc., which develops the Clipper exchange and is backed by Polychain, 0x Labs, 1inch Network and other members of the DeFi community. Mark is a former investor at FJLabs and Bessemer Venture Partners and has an MBA and BA from Harvard University. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph