The Director Of Squid Game Responded To LeBron James

But for those who have seen it, then you probably know the ending has been somewhat controversial.
Personally, I really liked it. I don’t get the hate it’s getting! It wrapped up a bunch of things from the series, and I liked the set up for a second season.
So, one person who didn’t like it was LeBron James.
When he was leaving a press conference he was caught saying that he wasn’t a fan.
“Get on the fucking flight.” OK, that’s true, but I want my second season!
“Have you seen Space Jam 2?,” Hwang said.
“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending,” he continued.
“If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”
“I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”
So, there you have it. Not only is the director very good at making great TV, but he’s also pretty good at comebacks. I haven’t seen Space Jam 2, so I can’t really comment on this, but I think me not seeing it is all that needs to be said.
TV and Movies
