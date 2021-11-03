The differences explained By Cointelegraph

The consortium blockchain network is a blockchain in which numerous organizations manage the platform.
Instead of starting from scratch, newcomers might join a consortium and helpt to manage the developed structure and shared data. At the same time, by working together to solve shared challenges, businesses can save money and time on development.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.