The Democrats of the House of the United States "probably,quot; will quote John Bolton: Nadler | Trump News

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are likely to cite former Donald Trump national security adviser John Bolton and continue his investigation of the Republican president, the head of the House of Judicial Branch of the House said Wednesday. .

The chairman of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler, in statements to CNN, said "I think it is probable, yes,quot; that his investigations would continue and that a citation for Bolton was also "probable."

After a 12-day Senate trial, senators will vote to condemn or acquit the president for the two articles of political trial approved by the House in December. As a supermajority of 67 votes is needed to remove the president from office, and with Republicans currently in possession of 53 seats in the 100-member chamber, the president's acquittal is considered almost certain. Trump has denied acting badly.

The House investigators, who initiated the political trial investigation on September 24, allege that the president abused his power by retaining military aid approved by Congress and a visit to the White House from Ukraine as part of a campaign of pressure for research on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Then they say that the president obstructed Congress by blocking the requested documents and the testimony of witnesses from his administration while the House Intelligence Committee conducted his investigation.

The president has dismissed the charges as a "hoax." There is no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

The House investigators had previously sent a request for Bolton to testify during his investigation, but did not cite him when he failed to comply, in an attempt to avoid a long legal battle that could delay political trial procedures for months.

Bolton, who was expelled in September, said later he would testify if the Senate was summoned in the trial. Experts say the statement would make it difficult for Bolton to resist a citation from the House.

Democrats had pressured to allow further evidence in Senate proceedings, which could have included the citation of witnesses and documents, but their efforts were blocked by a 51-49 vote on Friday. Only two Republicans left the party ranks and voted in favor of allowing new evidence.

Revelations during the trial

The White House warns Bolton's lawyer against the publication of a book

The revelations reported in a draft of the manuscript of Bolton's next book, which emerged during the Senate trial, further fueled the Democratic momentum for his testimony.

Bolton wrote, according to the New York Times, that Trump had ordered him in May 2018 to call the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to make sure he would meet with the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who led the campaign for Las politically motivated research. The board arrived during a meeting attended by Giuliani, the acting Chief of Staff of the White House, Mick Mulvaney, and the White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone.

Bolton, according to the newspaper, had also told an August exchange in which Trump told him to continue withholding aid to Ukraine until officials in the country accepted the desired investigations into the Bidens. The report weakened what had been the main defense of Trump's legal team: that withholding aid was not related to a boost for investigations.

Since then, the White House said that Bolton's book, which he submitted for the required review, contained classified information and could not be published without revisions.