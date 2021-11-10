The dedicated team aimed at exploring DApps and more By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Social media giant Twitter (NYSE:) is expanding further into the crypto space by setting up a team to look into decentralized applications, cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

According to a Wednesday tweet, Interchain Foundation council member Tess Rinearson will be leading a team at the social media company aimed at cryptocurrencies, blockchain and decentralized technology. Rinearson said her team would be working with Twitter’s Bluesky project on a decentralized social media platform as well as “exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more.”