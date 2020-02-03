The Darts Show Podcast – Premier League Darts Preview | Darts news





We talked to the nine players that appear in this year's Premier League.

It is time to look at the new season of the Premier League that begins Thursday at Aberdeen, as we talk to the nine players involved in the biggest tour of the sport.

Paul Prenderville and producer Henry went to Milton Keynes for media day last week to speak with the candidates this year and from current champion Michael van Gerwen to debutants Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant: we have it covered.

Colin Lloyd also joins Paul over the phone to dissect the weekend season opening Masters, where Peter Wright beat Michael Smith in a dramatic decisive clash to turn him into consecutive televised titles.

Premier League preview

Michael van Gerwen – & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He is trying to recover from his heartbreak in the World Championship by leading the Premier League table for a remarkable eighth consecutive year, but why does the Dutch love this competition?

Peter Wright – Wright achieved consecutive major titles after continuing his victory at Alexandra Palace by raising an inaugural Masters crown at Milton Keynes and now the world champion points to the glory of the Premier League.

Gerwyn Price – Having enjoyed the best 12 months of his career and having reached third place in the world, the Grand Slam champion is full of confidence as he embarks on a third successive Premier League campaign.

Gerwyn Price is trying to reach the play-offs for the first time in her Premier League career

Rob Cross- Cross reached the final of last year's competition before lifting titles in the World Matchplay and the European Championship, but after enduring a disappointing end of the season, & # 39; Voltage & # 39; returns more fit and renewed before the 2020 campaign.

Michael Smith – Smith has now appeared in five major finals and while continuing to seek an important first title, & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He believes he is better equipped than ever to cross the finish line in 2020.

Gary Anderson – & # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; He returns to the Premier League stage after missing last year's roadshow with a back injury and the two-time winner is enjoying his return after rediscovering his hunger for the game.

Daryl Gurney – Having won important titles in 2017 and 2018, the Northern Irishman could not increase his account the last period, although the consistency of & # 39; Super Chin & # 39; awards him a spot in the Premier League for the third consecutive year.

Nathan Aspinall – & # 39; The Asp & # 39; He has established himself among the eight best in the world after reaching consecutive World Championship semifinals and winning an important first title, and the UK Open champion is enjoying the impending roller coaster & # 39; of the Premier League.

Glen Durrant – The three-time BDO world champion is the second of this year's debutants and after having enjoyed an excellent debut season at the PDC, Durrant admits that he is living the dream while trying to avoid the "second year syndrome."

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, as the 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.