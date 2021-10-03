The Crypto Market Goes Parabolic, OMG May Hit The Moon Soon? By CoinQuora

The Crypto Market Goes Parabolic, OMG May Hit The Moon Soon?



The crypto market continues in its bullish trend.

OMG gained over 38.67% in the last 24 hours.

The coming weeks may be a decisive moment in the crypto market.

The crypto market is steadily gaining momentum after its massive splurge in September. October ushered in good news for investors and traders alike. Notably, the total crypto market volume at the time of writing is standing at $99.58B over the last 24 hours. Though it decreased by 15.12% compared to a few weeks ago, it is still a win as it has gained a little bit in the past hours.

Over the weekend, bitcoin hodler was over the moon due to the massive price surge of BTC to 47,963 as at press time. Aside from bitcoin, other altcoins showed an uptrend position in the crypto market chart. Considering the volatility of the crypto market, it may be too early to jubilate. The unstable nature of the market makes it a…

