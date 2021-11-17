The Crypto Industry Will Grow Despite Market Dips, Says Binance CEO By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
The Crypto Industry Will Grow Despite Market Dips, Says Binance CEO
  • Regardless of many dips, price corrections, bear or bull markets, the crypto industry will continue to grow, says Binance CEO.
  • He made this statement on Twitter (NYSE:) today.
  • CZ’s love for crypto seems to never fade.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) — CEO of the top-ranking exchange Binance is on a huge standing ovation about the crypto industry. According to CZ, the crypto industry will continue to grow massively regardless of the occurrences of the many dips, corrections, bear, or bull markets.

To go further in detail, he made this statement specifically on Twitter today that garnered the crypto Twitter community’s attention heavily. In addition, CZ’s bullish tweet about the crypto industry clearly indicates that he is more flexible on any downsides when it comes to crypto.

In fact, progressively, CZ’s love and passion for crypto and fintech technology keep growing day by day, showing no sign of slowing down. This tells us how he follows the crypto industry closely.

Apart from this, CZ remains among the prominent and key personalities who have been tweeting about crypto consistently under their keypads. His crypto presence has been well-felt by many.

On the other hand, just recently, CZ mentioned on Twitter that “crypto never sleeps.” His tweet heavily provoked many comments from top personalities including the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor that triggered him to respond with the flagship crypto (BTC).

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR