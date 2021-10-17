The crypto industry royally screwed up privacy By Cointelegraph





Privacy is a complicated topic. Few would argue that privacy is not important. It’s generally more interesting to talk about things that are disputable. So, the limited arguments against privacy actually make it somewhat boring to discuss and easy to take for granted. As Edward Snowden famously said: “Arguing that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is like arguing that you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”

However, what if your privacy is not a priority? What if your privacy is not guaranteed? What if everything you do is under constant surveillance?

Warren Paul Anderson is vice president of product at Discreet Labs, which is developing Findora, a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Previously, Warren led product at for 4.5 years, working on the XRP Ledger, Interledger, & PayString protocols; the RippleX platform; and RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity enterprise product. Prior to Ripple, in 2014, Warren co-founded Hedgy, one of the first DeFi platforms for derivatives using programmable, escrowed smart contracts on the blockchain.

