The crypto industry is still waiting for its ‘iPhone moment’ By Cointelegraph





This year, a great crypto cycle has played out with new all-time highs, euphoria and mainstream media paying lip service to the crypto trend du jour. However, the uncomfortable truth for us in the industry is that crypto is no more present in most people’s daily lives than it was in 2017. Four years have passed — what stalled its progress?

2017 marked my first professional foray into the blockchain space when I joined Crypto.com (then known as Monaco) as its first chief marketing officer. The company grew to become one of the largest crypto service providers and fiat-to-crypto gateways in the world.

Sean Rach is the co-founder of hi, a not-for-profit blockchain-based financial platform. Sean was the founding chief marketing officer of Crypto.com, the crypto exchange and card provider. He also served in senior roles at Prudential (NYSE:) Corporation Asia, Ogilvy Hong Kong and Mobile Marketing Association. A Business Administration doctoral candidate at the Warwick Business School, Sean has overseen the development of several innovative digital platforms, like Safe Steps (with NatGeo and Red Cross) and Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids (with Cartoon Network), and earlier helped to launch Hallmark.com.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph