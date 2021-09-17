The Crypto Derivatives Sector Set to Thrive, as Eightcap Enters With New Offering By CoinQuora

The Crypto Derivatives Sector Set to Thrive, as Eightcap Enters With New Offering



Eightcap enters the crypto derivatives sector with a unique offering

Eightcap announced the launch of an impressive 250+ crypto derivatives

The offering allows crypto derivative traders to take advantage of crypto volatility

There is always a sense of anxiety among crypto lovers when it comes to any regulatory announcements. Historically, the cryptocurrency industry has always had a rather complicated and sometimes combative relationship with regulators.

A few years ago, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came down hard on the crypto industry because of the many unregistered ICOs of the time.

Crypto users in India, China, and Nigeria are also familiar with how their access to the industry can and has been affected by regulators’ decisions. Now, the latest of these anxieties relates specifically to the crypto derivatives market and whether crypto derivative traders will be able to access the market or whether …

