The Crown season 5: Imelda Staunton reveals when new series will land on Netflix

Netflix has announced that the next season of its hit series The Crown will arrive on the platform on 5 November 2022.

The news was revealed as part of the streaming service’s Tudum event on 25 September, in an announcement by Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth II.

In a clip from the set, where filming on season five has just begun, Staunton praised her “outstanding” predecessors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

She promised to do her “utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set”.

“Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable,” she continued. “My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults. On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in 2022.”

The next season is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).

Debicki has previously said she is “terrified” but “excited” to be taking over the “dream role” from Emma Corrin, who acted opposite Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

The Crown recently swept this year’s Emmy Awards, where it picked up 11 accolades including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress for a Drama Series (Colman), and Outstanding Lead Actor (O’Connor).