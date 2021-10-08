The Complete Cryptocurrency Ecosystem By CoinQuora

© Reuters. PointPay Presents: The Complete Cryptocurrency Ecosystem



PointPay is offering a complete cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Users on the platform can buy, sell, deposit, loan, exchange, and store their cryptos.

The platform is home to its native token PointPay (PXP).

Since its launch in 2018, PointPay has been working to meet its mission of being a one-stop-shop for all things crypto. Among its many features, PointPay users can enjoy access to a crypto bank, crypto wallet, and a crypto exchange.

This SVG regulated platform is driven by its highly skilled international team. So far, users can partake from a long list of enticing services that are available on the platform.

To highlight, PointPay brings the first-ever blockchain-based bank to the crypto space. Here, users can open their very own deposit and savings accounts. In addition, they can also earn daily compound interest from their cryptos.

Specifically, users on PointPay can deposit over 10 different types of cryptos. Furthermore, the platform also enables loans. Hence, users can take on instant loans simply by applying under their cryptos as collateral.

The platform also comes with its own crypto exchange. In detail, users can swap and trade between available cryptos. Additionally, they can even submit requests to get their tokens listed on the exchange. More importantly, PointPay also provides a crypto wallet.

In particular, the crypto wallet offers maximum, fortified security. It sports military-grade encryption for storing private keys. It is also built to be used with ease. Thus, its user-friendly interface shines through. Lastly, it showcases a completely interactive cryptocurrency portfolio.

Another big perk on the platform is the fact that users can get direct access when it comes to buying cryptos. Users can buy BTC, ETH, LTC, , USDT, and much more directly with their credit or debit cards. PointPay offers both buy and sell options. It also supports about 60 fiat currencies. Finally, the platform is home to its native ERC20 token PointPay (PXP). At the time of writing, the price stands at $0.04281. The token has a 24-hour trading volume of $5,351,683. Its total supply is capped at 1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

