The City Girls Respond After Video Shows Yung Miami Seemingly Leaving The Stage Abruptly At The Revolt Summit 

Over the weekend, the annual Revolt Summit took place in Atlanta, and many huge names within the industry were present dropping knowledge, as well as performing some of their hit singles on stage. One of the performers was the City Girls.

The duo was spotted on stage wearing matching Chanel suits as they performed some of their hit singles. However, there was a video from their performance that started to make its rounds on social media that had a few folks questioning what may have happened within that moment.

In the video, Yung Miami can be seen giving props to the audience before the clip cuts to her placing the microphone on the DJ booth before exiting the stage. JT is seen following behind her.

Yung Miami started responding to folks on Twitter who spoke about the moment.

One person said, “Don’t be walking off the stage after mfs paid to see you girl.” Yung Miami responded, “Girl the show was over! Wtf you wanted me to stand there and smile? F**k you!”

Another person spoke about not sympathizing with her within that moment, and she said “I never asked you to sympathize with me weirdo.”

JT also spoke on the moment and said, “I wasn’t confused that Caresha walked off I knew the show was over. I was confused on how to end the show being that it was very a short show, and we both walked to separate ends of the stage to say bye to everybody my side was just further from the exit.”

