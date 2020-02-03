The children of the 90s rejoice: Dunkaroos returns this summer

Everything is restarting today, even Dunkaroos!
Yes, you read it correctly. The delicious snack that the 90's children grew up loving is making their great return to the world of snack this summer. The brand created an Instagram account last week to provoke the impending announcement, with its first publication as a close-up image of the famous ice formation.
The photo immediately provoked emotional responses from Instagram users (one of them was none other than Joe Jonas), and now the first announcement of the restarted snack has fallen and is a gloriously inspired adventure in the 90s.
The ad itself seems to be straight from the 90s. The first clip shows two people blowing bubbles outside. The boy wears the unforgettable hairstyle of frosted tips while the text at the bottom of the screen says: "Frosted tips? They will not return completely."
The following clip shows a girl rocking on a cassette tape. As the text says, "Cassette tapes? I will definitely not return."
The following scene shows a group of teenagers walking down the street as if they were leaving directly from Boy meets world.
As the subtitle says, "90s fashion? Probably coming back."
Finally, the snack logo appears. "Dunkaroos," says the copy. "We will definitely be back! Summer 2020,quot;.
It's official, everyone. The snack that broke our hearts when it was taken from US grocery stores. UU. At the beginning of the 2010s it is returning, and according to the product photos published by General Mills, the packaging dates back to the classic design with bright purple and blue colors.
The summer of 2020 is about to be filled with nostalgia. Now we just need a *NSYNC meeting and almost all the commodities of the 90s will finally be back.
