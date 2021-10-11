The Chestnut Man: Netflix users rave about ‘brilliant’ and ‘creepy’ serial killer series

Netflix users are raving about The Chestnut Man, a new serial killer mystery series they have deemed “brilliant” and “creepy”.

The show was recently added to the streaming platform’s catalogue in the US and in the UK.

It is an adaptation of the Nordic noir novel of the same name by Danish author Søren Sveistrup, which has been translated into 28 languages and is being released in 50 countries.

Set in a “quiet suburb of Copenhagen”, The Chestnut Man begins when “the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning”: “A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts.”

“The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard),” Netflix’s description of the programme states.

“They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man – evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead – the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).”

The show has earned abundant praise on Twitter. One viewer deemed it “just brilliant”, adding: “If you like a good murder mystery investigation series I’d highly recommend this.”

Someone else calledThe Chestnut Man “an engaging and creepy thriller”, praising it for its twists.

Another person described it as a “surprising and satisfying Netflix gem that’ll go under the radar without a doubt,” and added: “If you’d like a satisfying, dark, slow burn mystery, with twists and turns and interesting characters – then look no further. #TheChestnutMan fits all of that perfectly!”

The Chestnut Man is streaming now on Netflix US and UK.