The Chairman of the U.S. SEC Promises Crypto Crackdown By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The Chairman of the U.S. SEC Promises Crypto Crackdown



Gary Gensler, promised a crypto crackdown

He thinks the industry is “like the Wild West.”

The chairman of the U.S. SEC, Gary Gensler, promised a crypto crackdown as he thinks the industry is “like the Wild West.”

The crypto industry is booming, and it is worth about $2 trillion, according to Bloomberg. This is due to the popularity of (BTC) and other cryptos like Dogecoin (DOGE).

However, some market watchdogs think crypto attracts bad actors as recently hackers asked for ransomware payments in Bitcoin. This is because of the tech behind the crypto that makes it nearly impossible to trace. In addition to this, there are other reports of thefts and heists in which cybercriminals have es…

Continue reading on CoinQuora