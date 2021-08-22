The Chairman of the U.S. SEC Promises Crypto Crackdown By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

  • Gary Gensler, promised a crypto crackdown
  • He thinks the industry is “like the Wild West.”

The chairman of the U.S. SEC, Gary Gensler, promised a crypto crackdown as he thinks the industry is “like the Wild West.”

The crypto industry is booming, and it is worth about $2 trillion, according to Bloomberg. This is due to the popularity of (BTC) and other cryptos like Dogecoin (DOGE).

However, some market watchdogs think crypto attracts bad actors as recently hackers asked for ransomware payments in Bitcoin. This is because of the tech behind the crypto that makes it nearly impossible to trace. In addition to this, there are other reports of thefts and heists in which cybercriminals have es…

