The Celebrities Brought The Fashion To The Red Carpet At This Year’s MTV VMAs

Roommates, after a long wait, the 2021 MTV VMAs are finally here and to celebrate, a host of celebrities showed and showed out on the red carpet with a variety of eclectic looks that range from jaw-dropping to full-on glam. Lil Nas X, Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat and Tinashe are just some of the celebs who shut it down as fans get ready for this year’s MTV VMAs.

Known by now to get people talking with whatever he wears, Lil Nas X didn’t disappoint in a purple pantsuit complete with a long curly mullet wig. Doja Cat opted for her usual quirky fashion sense with a burgundy and black semi-Gothic ensemble that is no doubt a preview of what fans can expect from her performance.

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey and her sister Halle Bailey were wearing haute couture, as Chloe prepares for her very first solo performance of her hit single, and much-talked about video “Have Mercy.”

The night is just getting started! Who are you all ready to see?

